Saraki, Dogara, Secondus protest at INEC over Osun Guber poll

Top leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Friday protested the outcome of the Osun State Governorship election at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

INEC had declared the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Gboyega Oyetola winner of the governorship election after a re-run, but the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke is claiming victory, saying that his mandate was stolen.

PDP leaders including Senate President Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, led the protesters to the commission after they had earlier converged at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

The protesters were demanding that INEC should declare PDP candidate, Adeleke as the winner of the Osun election.

Also among the protesters are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant Sule Lamido; Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

Punch reports that the protesters wore wearing T-shirts with the inscription “ the Nigeria Police and INEC are arms of the All Progressives Congress.”