Strike: Federal, State Secretariats, banks, shut in Ibadan

Workers deserted both the Federal and State Secretariats in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday in compliance with the seven-day warning strike declared by the organised labour.

Some commercial banks in Ibadan metropolis also shut down their activities in compliance with the directive by the labour groups.

The three labour groups: Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) had directed workers to proceed on a seven-day warning strike effective from Thursday.

The labour unions had issued the directive after the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum given to the government to announce and implement the new national minimum wage as promised.

The federal and state secretariats in Ibadan were deserted as workers obeyed the sit-at-home order.

The entry gates of the secretariats were locked.

A security operative in one of the banks told NAN that customers could only use the ATMs, saying that activities in the banking hall had been shut down in compliance with the warning strike.

However, some commercial banks and filling stations across the metropolis went on with their normal duties.