Tambuwal promises to accept outcome of PDP presidential primary

Sokoto State governor and PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said on Tuesday that he would accept the outcome of the party’s presidential primary scheduled for between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 in Port Harcourt.

Tambuwal stated this in Birnin Kebbi when he met stakeholders of the party as part of his familiarisation visit ahead of the primary.

“I deem it appropriate to start the visit with Kebbi State being my home as Sokoto and Zamfara.

“Our party is still consulting the stakeholders on who to present to contest for the presidential position.

‘‘If the consultation fails, we will do the primary and I will accept the outcome and support whoever emerges as our candidate,” Tambuwal said.

“I had left PDP for APC in view of the situation we found ourselves under PDP in the last government and joined APC for our conviction and presumption that the party would do the expected,’’ he added.

He promised to address the security challenges in Zamfara, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna, Benue, Taraba as well as Kebbi if elected the president.

Earlier, the Deputy State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Musa Argungu, assured Tambuwal that party members would support his aspiration.