UAE dismisses Iran’s allegations on terror attack

A senior UAE official denied on Sunday Iranian allegations alluding to the involvement of the UAE in an attack on a military parade in southwestern Iran.

The “formal incitement against the UAE from within Iran is unfortunate, and has escalated after the Ahvaz attack,” said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash in a tweet. “The UAE’s historical position against terrorism and violence is clear and Tehran’s allegations are baseless.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry earlier summoned the UAE charge d’affaires over comments made about the bloody fusillade at the military parade, state-run PressTV said. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday pointed blame at Arab separatists for the deadly attack and accused an unnamed US-backed Gulf state of supporting them.

Tehran also summoned diplomats from Denmark, the Netherlands and Britain for allegedly hosting members of the group suspected of links to Saturday’s attack that killed at least 29 people.

Officials and an eyewitness said the four gunmen who carried out the attack were clad in Iranian military uniforms and had sprayed the crowd with gunfire using weapons they had stashed in a nearby park.

The Daesh militant group claimed responsibility for the rare assault. But Iranian authorities see an Arab separatist movement, the Ahwazi Democratic Popular Front (ADPF) or Al Ahwazi, as the main suspect.