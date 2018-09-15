Yusuf Bichi, new DG DSS takes control, spells out vision

Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the new director-general of Department of State Services(DSS) reported for work today at the headquarters to take control of the secret agency.

Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the agency said Bichi addressed the management and called for members’ support.

“While calling for stronger ties among the staff, he pledged to work with them as a team. He stated that his vision is to build a well disciplined, professional and highly motivated DSS with particular reference to staff welfare”, Afunanya reported.

Bichi also affirmed that the Service will support government agenda on rebuilding the economy, stamping out insecurity and fighting corruption.

He enjoined the Staff to refocus their intelligence collection efforts in this direction.

Similarly, he implored the management to ensure that the Service respects rule of law and human rights.

President Buhari on 13 September announced the appointment of Bichi as the substantive Director General of the Service. The agency had been under the headship of Matthew Seiyefa since 7 August, when the former DG, Lawal Daura was sacked by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for sending DSS operatives to mount a blockade of the National Assembly. The action was ruled as illegal and unauthorised.

“He is an astute and versatile administrator; a highly detribalised Nigerian and an Intelligence Officer of immense repute”, said Afunanya about Bichi.

Bichi’s career in the Service spanned a period of 35 years during which he served in different Commands and Formations.

“He indeed possesses a high level experience and exposure that will no doubt reposition and make the Service one that Nigerians and personnel will be proud of”, Afunanya added in a statement Friday..