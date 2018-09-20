1,000 companies compete for 12 rail projects

More than 1,000 contractors are participating in the bids for 12 projects advertised by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The corporation has opened the bids to pre-qualify the contractors for the 2018 projects.

Mr Ben Iloanusi, the NRC Director of Procurement, told the newsmen during pre-qualification exercise at the NRC headquarters, Ebute Meta, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Iloanusi said about 1,000 submissions were received across the various categories.

“The projects numbering 12 as advertised recently by the corporation in some national dailies attracted over 1,000 companies.

“The projects included emergency repair and maintenance of tracks, bridges and culvert, renovation.

“Also inclusive are upgrade of railway stations nationwide, procurement of locomotives, coaches, wagons, railway inspection vehicles and cranes, rehabilitation of locomotives and coaches.

“Others are procurement, rehabilitation and installation of equipment for mechanical, electrical, security, printing and ICT facilities; procurement of rolling stock consumables and spare parts and provision of insurance services,” he said.

The director further disclosed that the exercise may be concluded by the end of October as the procurement team had been directed to conclude the evaluation process in one month.

Mr Niyi Ali, the Director of Operationa, promised that the process would be transparent, saying the corporation will be fair to all in the pre-qualification and selection stages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about N12 billion was approved by the Federal Government for the corporation’s projects in the 2018 budget.

Representatives of the various companies were on ground as the team verified the documents submitted by them amid tight security.(NAN)