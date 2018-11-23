200 trapped as 9-Storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

A 9-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday evening at Woji GRA phase 11 area of Port Harcourt with workers said to be about 200 trapped in the debris.
Our correspondent learnt authoritatively that at the time of filing this report that 11 persons have been rescued alive.
Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike confirmed the number while speaking exclusively to our correspondent that it was difficult to ascertain the actual number of persons trapped.
Rescue operation is going on at time of filing the report. There are already two cranes trying to pull out the concrete slabs that have trapped many of the workers.
Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Emman Okah, who spoke with PM News from the site of the collapsed, said it was difficult to ascertain the number of those trapped but that the major concern of emergency agencies was to see how victims could be rescued alive.
However, members of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, police ,National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, ambulances, Red Cross and two cranes were already on site for the rescue.
One of the workers who narrowly escaped death and gave his name as Uche said that he had finished from site but dashed out to refresh himself and later came back and collect his days’ pay, only to find that the building he just left had collapsed.
“It is difficult to estimate the number of persons trapped. We have eight machines working in each floor. And on each machines we have 22 persons attached to it. In fact we should be more than 200 persons on site,” he said.