200 trapped as 9-Storey building collapses in Port Harcourt

A 9-storey building under construction collapsed on Friday evening at Woji GRA phase 11 area of Port Harcourt with workers said to be about 200 trapped in the debris.

Our correspondent learnt authoritatively that at the time of filing this report that 11 persons have been rescued alive.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike confirmed the number while speaking exclusively to our correspondent that it was difficult to ascertain the actual number of persons trapped.

Rescue operation is going on at time of filing the report. There are already two cranes trying to pull out the concrete slabs that have trapped many of the workers.