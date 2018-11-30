2019 election: I’m ready to face Buhari says Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says he is ready to face President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 presidential election.

Abubakar the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja said he was convinced beyond any doubt that 2019 elections will be a victory walk for the PDP.

He said that going by the momentum the party had gathered through its transparent primaries and the people working together, victory was awaiting the party.

He urged the leadership of the party to build on the momentum from its National Convention and the just concluded primaries.

Abubakar said he was surprised when the party leadership invited him and informed him of the details of the money realised from the primaries, saying that had never happened before and had posed a very big challenge to him.

“I said that should we win and we must win the Presidential Election, we will have to enthrone the best fiscal responsibility this country has ever known or ever seen.

“This is simply because our party has given us that leadership, chairman I commend you.

“I believe with the genuine support of all of you, particularly of governors and members of the National Assembly, of party leaders, of local levels, and of course, party supporters, if we work together, I am convinced without any doubts that this election is for us to win.

“We have built up so much momentum after the Port Harcourt convention, it is now time for us to pick up the momentum again until we land in Aso Villa.”

Abubakar also said that he was ready to face Muhammadu Bubari, the incumbent president and Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an election debate.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said that through the party’s National Convention in Port Harcourt, it had demonstrated to the world that it was ready to regain power and it was time to work together to achieve that.

“We must stay strong. It is not easy in a third world country to defeat an incumbent government, but it has been done before by everybody and we will do it again.

“I say so because the people are with us, and when the people are with you, God is with you, PDP by God’s grace will succeed.’’

Saraki stressed the need to make 2019 General Elections credible, saying if elections were not free and credible, the country would be a fertile ground for crisis.

“There will be Nigeria after elections and we must fight for credible elections.” (NAN)

