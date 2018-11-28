2019 Election: Kashamu leads Ogun PDP Campaign team for Atiku

Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 42-member committee for the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The inauguration which was done at the party secretariat in Abeokuta had Senator Buruji Kashamu who is representing Ogun East Senatorial districts at the National Assembly as the Chairman of the the committee.

The party’s factional, Chairman, Engr. Bayo Dayo, when reading out the list of the committee named Kashamu as the chairman of the committee.

Other members of the committee includes Engr Bayo Dayo as Deputy Chairman; Semiu Sodipo, Secretary; Kunle Bolujoko, representing Ogun East; member, Kemi Ewedimu, Ogun Central, member and Tajudeen Aina, Ogun west, member.

The committee did not only has its party delegates in the list but also has members from all the 20 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event, Dayo urged the committee members to work together and ensure that the PDP presidential candidate emerged winner in the 2019 elections.

“It is not easy to wrestle power from the incumbent government. We have to move to the wards and talk to the people.

“We still have some people that are parading themselves in Ogun as candidates. We have the list that is duly signed by the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC).

“We won’t fight anybody because PDP is one family in Ogun. We are going to do reconciliation. Our presidential candidate is a man of the people and he is a man that can lead the nation. Let’s start our works in all the wards. Ogun should be one of the state to win election for Atiku, ” he said.