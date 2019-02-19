2019 elections: Clergyman predicts brighter future for Nigeria

A clergyman, Rev.-Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Anambra, has predicted a brighter future for Nigeria, ahead of the general elections, NAN reports.

Obimma made the prediction in his sermon at the ministry on Monday, saying that the rescheduled elections would open a new vista for the natio

He said that God had a special mission for Nigeria, adding that Nigerians should all take part in the change that was imminent.

According to him, “next Saturday is a day for a new beginning for Nigeria.

“Nigerians from all walks of life should be part of the imminent change by voting massively on Saturday for better governance and prosperous future for their children and children yet unborn.

He described the postponement of the elections as “a blessing in disguise,” saying that the shift provided an opportunity for more Nigerians to participate in the exercise.

“I therefore appeal to the electorate to come out and vote to determine the new Nigeria everyone is yearning for”.

The cleric further called on the nation’s political class to eschew acts capable of jeopardising the peaceful conduct of the polls.

He also admonished the nation’s youths not to allow themselves to be used as tools by politicians to foment crisis during the exercise.