2019 UTME: JAMB registers over 1.6 million few days to closure

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says not less than 1.8 million candidates would be registered for its 2019 UTME by the end of the registration exercise scheduled for Feb. 21.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview on Sunday in Lagos.

Benjamin expressed satisfaction with the ongoing registration exercise nationwide, adding that so far, it had been smooth with little or no hitches.

The registration of candidates for this year’s all Computer Based Test (CBT) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), commenced on Feb. 10.

Meanwhile an official bulletin of the board tagged ‘jambulletin’ issued on Sunday said over 1.6 million candidates had registered for the examination between Feb. 10 and Feb. 15, nationwide, with Lagos recording the highest, with 234,259 candidates.

According to the bulletin, preparations for the successful conduct of the examination scheduled to commence few weeks from now is in top gear.

Also contained in the bulletin is the restatement of the unlikely extension of the registration deadline by the board.

“Candidates would commence the reprinting of their examination notification slips two weeks to the examination date.

“On the examination slip are candidates’ schedule for the examination, date, time and centre, as well as other necessary information about the examination.

“Two weeks to the commencement of the examination, candidates will have their slipplaced on their profiles.

“However, in the event where candidates could not access their slip, such candidates can visit the board’s service portal,on www.jamb.org.ng to print the slip,” the bulletin stated.

It also said that messages would as well be sent to candidates, informing them on when to reprint their e-slip.

According to the bulletin, the processes are all automated to keep candidates abreast of developments, just as messages will be sent to all candidates informing them on when to print their e-slip.

The bulletin warned candidates against coming into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wrist watches, telephones and others.

It re-assured candidates that the board was working round the clock to guarantee their full participation during the examinatiin