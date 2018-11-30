3 lawmakers dump APC, 1 abandons PDP

The gale of defections rocking the National Assembly ahead of the 2019 general election is far from over as three more members of the House of Representatives on Thursday dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was a heartbreak also for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after another lawmaker jumped ship.

The lawmakers are Messrs Abdulkabir Akinlade (Ogun State), Rabi’u Kaugama (Jigawa State), Mohammed Ajalah (Kogi State) and Salisu Koko (Kebbi State).

Akinlade moved to the Allied People’s Movement, Kaugama to Social Democratic Party, Ajalah returned to PDP, and Salisu to SDP.

Akinlade is the choice governorship candidate of Governor Ibikunle Amosun for the APC in Ogun State but the party had recognised Mr Dapo Abiodun as its candidate.

It would be recalled that four members of the House had last week dumped the APC for various parties.