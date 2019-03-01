Abdulsalami meets Buhari over presidential election fallout

The National Peace Committee, led by former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja as part of ongoing process to broker peace between Buhari and his challenger, Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari had defeated Abubakar with over three million votes and the PDP candidate rejected the outcome of the poll, saying he was heading to court.

Abdulsalami told reporters after the meeting that the committee had presented the grievances of Atiku to Buhari.

At the meeting were the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, and Cardinal John Onaiyekan were also at the meeting.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, attended the meeting.