Akeredolu calls for equity in schools renovation

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for equity in the renovation of secondary schools in the state.

Akeredolu made the call in Akure when a delegation of the Ondo Boys High School Alumni Association visited him.

The governor said the school was left out in the renovation exercise carried out by the previous administration in Ondo town as two schools were already renovated.

“We need to be fair in whatever we do.

“We looked at all Unity Schools in the state and found out that the one in Ondo town and St. Joseph, both in the same town, were renovated by the previous administration while others were left out.

“I am not saying it is not good to renovate them, but you will agree with me that we must spread this to other parts of the state so that we can have some measure of balancing,” he said.

The governor, who lamented the paucity of funds being experienced in the state, however, assured the association of financial support in the renovation of the unity school.

“The circumstances we have found ourselves is that we are only eking a living. The money is not there and at a point, we felt that we needed to look for money by all means to renovate our secondary schools.

“The government has a responsibility, but it is just that there are too many things contending for the little we have.

“But I assure you that whatever we can do, this little will be used judiciously,” he said.

Earlier, Oluyemisi Lofinmakin, the President-General of the association, had commended the governor for his positive contributions to the development of the education sector.

He also commended Akeredolu for the infrastructural development of the state in spite of the paucity of funds.

Also speaking, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Akure Chapter Chairman of the association, said the school had turned out no fewer than six traditional rulers as well as other illustrious Nigerians.

Fasoranti, a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, urged Akeredolu to support the association.

“The old students themselves are making some contributions, but we feel that the government should assist us to sustain the heritage and good work being done in that place,’’ he said.