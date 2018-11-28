Akinroluyo leads war against Boko Haram

Amidst rage over the killing of dozens of soldiers by Boko Haram, a new Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, has taken the fight against the insurgents.

He replaced Major General Abba Dikko, who has been posted to the Department of Civil-Military Affairs as its chief.

The handover ceremony was performed on Tuesday at the Theatre Command in Borno State, North East Nigeria.

Major General Akinroluyo was the General Officer Commanding the Headquarters 3 Division before his new posting was announced by the Nigerian Army authorities on November 10.

Akinroluyo is the seventh Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole since Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai became the Chief of Army Staff.

Lieutenant General Buratai launched the Operation in July 2015.