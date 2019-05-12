Ambode bags awards for exemplary performance

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has been given the Best Performing Governor in Nigeria award by National Image International magazine for his exemplary performance in governance.

The top-notch media fame promoting good governance and sustainable development, in collaboration with various allied organizations said the governor was given the award because of his satisfactory performance in the governance of the state between 2015 to 2019.

Speaking at the special farewell Photo Exhibition on Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Achievements in Lagos, on Sunday, the Head of Publications of National Image International magazine, Paul Smith, said the meritorious award was in recognition of Ambode’s, “ground-breaking performance as the foremost Nigerian governor with the largest number of road projects.

“Youth empowerment, skill acquisition, infrastructure development, small and medium scale industry empowerment for indigenes of the state, as well as promotion of peace and security and human capital development, which have altogether created prosperity for all Lagosians within the record time of virtually four years that Governor Ambode has been in office.”

Smith further stated that the decision to confer on Ambode with “this well deserving award was taken after extensive research on the performance of every other the governors in the 36 states of the country in the past three years.

“We premised our criteria on five major areas, namely: infrastructure development, human capital development, promotion of peace and security, as well as nearness to the grassroots people, and execution of people-oriented social service programmes that directly impacted on the lives of people in each state.

‘’After our appraisal we discovered that Governor Ambode of Lagos delivered the highest number of infrastructure development projects in Lagos state. President Muhammad Buhari gave credence to this fact when he came to Lagos recently commission projects.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade, a Consultant and Politician said Governor Ambode has laid a good foundation for incoming administration to build on.

“Lagos is being rated as the fifth largest economy in Africa presently under the leadership of Governor Ambode who carried out economic re-engineering of the state. Our party has a way of churning out good leaders in the state and if this feat is sustained it would soon emerge as the biggest economy in Africa.

‘’The state is home to almost every religion, tribes and colour and it accommodates the largest pool of black people all over the world, including Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who is from Nigeria and has a home in Lagos,” he said.