Anenih buried; Jonathan, Dangote, top politicians bid him farewell

The remains of late former Minister of Works, Chief Anthony Anenih, was interred on Saturday, at his country home in Arue-Uromi, Edo state.

The interment followed a funeral mass service held at St. Anthony Catholic Cathedral, Uromi.

Among dignitaries at the church service were President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, former President Goodluck Jonathan, PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,represented by his running mate, Peter Obi.

Others were governors Godwin Obaseki, Ifeanyi Okowa and Dickson Seriake of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa states, ex-governor James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, Aliko Dangote and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

In his homily, the Cath‎olic Bishop of Uromi Dioceses, Most Rev. Bishop Donatus Ogun, said the life of a man is short and defined by God, adding that the day a man would return to God was uncertain.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to make out time every day to get close to God.

“Let us work hard to make the eyes of God see us as His own,” Bishop Ogun said.

He described the late‎ former PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman as good Christian and a man of his word, who spoke of his conviction irrespective of political affiliation.

“He was called Mr. Fix, it was not because he could solve all problems, but because he believed any problem can be solved if people are ready to shift ground.

“He was a man of integrity who lived by his words. As a Catholic, consistency was‎ exceptional to him.

“He was outstanding politician and mentor, who kept his promises, who believed in giving others opportunity to be,” he said.

Bishop Ogun noted that it would be difficult to find replacement for Chief Anenih in Esan land.

He said anyone who would replace Anenih must start generosity with his person, time and resources, adding, “he was generous to a fault.”

He warned politicians not to make promises they could not fulfill ‎because God would demand account from them.

Speaking on political campaigns for 2019 general election, the Catholic Bishop urged politicians to campaign on issues.

“Nigerians are tired of hearing rubbish, give us something fresh when we go to bed.

“If you are hiring a campaign manager, tell us what you want to do to improve our lives,” he said.