APC appoints Peace and Reconciliation Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.

This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Monday in Abuja, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.

The full composition of the committee for each zone:

NORTH-WEST

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman Gov. Mohammed Abubakar Gov. Yahaya Bello Sen. Adamu Aliero Sen. Danjuma Goje Sen. Jim Nwobodo Amb. Fati Balla

SOUTH-EAST

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman Gov. Samuel Lalong Gov. Kayode Fayemi Sen. Godswill Akpabio Alh. Umaru Dembo Alh. Nasiru Koki Mrs. Ify Okoye

SOUTH-WEST

Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman Gov. Nasiru el Rufai Gov. Akinwumi Ambode Sen. Ken Nnamani Prof. Modupe Adelabu Dr Dakuku Peterside Sen. Seida Bugaje

NORTH-CENTRAL

Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman Gov. Godwin Obaseki Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu Gov. Jibrilla Bindow Chief Pius Akinyelure Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani Chief Audu Ogbe

SOUTH-SOUTH

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman Gov. Atiku Bagudu Gov. Abubakar Bello Sen. Gbemisola Saraki Mr Emeka Wogu Mr Sullivan Chime Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

NORTH-EAST