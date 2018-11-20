APC appoints Peace and Reconciliation Committees

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.
This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Monday in Abuja, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.
Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.
The full composition of the committee for each zone:
NORTH-WEST
- Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman
- Gov. Mohammed Abubakar
- Gov. Yahaya Bello
- Sen. Adamu Aliero
- Sen. Danjuma Goje
- Sen. Jim Nwobodo
- Amb. Fati Balla
SOUTH-EAST
- Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman
- Gov. Samuel Lalong
- Gov. Kayode Fayemi
- Sen. Godswill Akpabio
- Alh. Umaru Dembo
- Alh. Nasiru Koki
- Mrs. Ify Okoye
SOUTH-WEST
- Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman
- Gov. Nasiru el Rufai
- Gov. Akinwumi Ambode
- Sen. Ken Nnamani
- Prof. Modupe Adelabu
- Dr Dakuku Peterside
- Sen. Seida Bugaje
NORTH-CENTRAL
- Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman
- Gov. Godwin Obaseki
- Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu
- Gov. Jibrilla Bindow
- Chief Pius Akinyelure
- Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani
- Chief Audu Ogbe
SOUTH-SOUTH
- Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman
- Gov. Atiku Bagudu
- Gov. Abubakar Bello
- Sen. Gbemisola Saraki
- Mr Emeka Wogu
- Mr Sullivan Chime
- Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam
NORTH-EAST
- Gov. Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman
- Gov. Aminu Masari
- Gov. Abubakar Badaru
- Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe
- Mr Matthew Omegara
- Hajia Hafsat Baba
- Gen. Abdullahi Aboki