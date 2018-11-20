APC appoints Peace and Reconciliation Committees

APC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the formation and composition of a National Peace and Reconciliation Committees for each geo-political zone.

This, according to a statement by Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, on Monday in Abuja, is in recognition of the need to address the post-primary elections disputes in the party.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, would inaugurate the committees on Wednesday.

The full composition of the committee for each zone:

NORTH-WEST

  1. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman
  2. Gov. Mohammed Abubakar
  3. Gov. Yahaya Bello
  4. Sen. Adamu Aliero
  5. Sen. Danjuma Goje
  6. Sen. Jim Nwobodo
  7. Amb. Fati Balla

SOUTH-EAST

  1. Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman
  2. Gov. Samuel Lalong
  3. Gov. Kayode Fayemi
  4. Sen. Godswill Akpabio
  5. Alh. Umaru Dembo
  6. Alh. Nasiru Koki
  7. Mrs. Ify Okoye

SOUTH-WEST

  1. Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman
  2. Gov. Nasiru el Rufai
  3. Gov. Akinwumi Ambode
  4. Sen. Ken Nnamani
  5. Prof. Modupe Adelabu
  6. Dr Dakuku Peterside
  7. Sen. Seida Bugaje

NORTH-CENTRAL

  1. Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman
  2. Gov. Godwin Obaseki
  3. Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu
  4. Gov. Jibrilla Bindow
  5. Chief Pius Akinyelure
  6. Barr. (Mrs) Vivian Chukwuani
  7. Chief Audu Ogbe

SOUTH-SOUTH

  1. Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman
  2. Gov. Atiku Bagudu
  3. Gov. Abubakar Bello
  4. Sen. Gbemisola Saraki
  5. Mr Emeka Wogu
  6. Mr Sullivan Chime
  7. Mrs Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

NORTH-EAST

  1. Gov. Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman
  2. Gov. Aminu Masari
  3. Gov. Abubakar Badaru
  4. Chief (Mrs) Jumoke Anifowoshe
  5. Mr Matthew Omegara
  6. Hajia Hafsat Baba
  7. Gen. Abdullahi Aboki

