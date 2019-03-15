Army sets up committee to investigate alleged assassination attempt on Wike

The Nigerian Army on Friday inaugurated a committee to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The committee is also to investigate allegations of misconduct against its personnel during the general elections.

Sagir Musa, acting Director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement said as a way of ensuring that the Nigerian Army deployed for election security duties during the 2019 General Elections conducted themselves within laid down rules of engagement and the Code of Conduct, the army had set up a 9-member investigative committee, headed by Maj. Gen. TA Gagariga, with Brig Gen JM Ali, Brig Gen GO Adeshina,

Brig Gen MA Obari, Col AT Bitiyong, Col A Tanko and Col WA Bakare as members and Lt Col PAJ Ebuk as Secretary to investigate all allegations of misconduct against the army during the just concluded general elections.

“The committee is to submit its report not later than 31st of March, 2019,” it said.