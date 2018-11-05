ASUU begins nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Sunday ordered its members across the country to commence a nationwide strike with immediate effect.

The decision to embark on strike was arrived at a meeting of the union held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State on Sunday.

ASUU’s National President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi said the body took the decision to embark on strike as a result of poor funding of the nation’s universities.

He also listed the reasons for their action to include: failure on the side of the government to honour the memorandum of action signed between the union and the federal government in 2017 and the renegotiation with ASUU which the government intentionally ignored with impunity.

Ogunyemi ordered all members of the union across various universities to begin an immediate strike to press home the union’s demands.