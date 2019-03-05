Atiku files application seeking order to inspect presidential electoral materials

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have filed an application seeking an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow it to inspect materials used for the conduct of the poll.

The petitioners, through their lawyers, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), on Tuesday, filed the ex-parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal located on the premises of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

They are through their application seeking the tribunal’s order seeking the court’s order granting them permission to inspect the Voters Registers, the Smart Card Reader Machines, ballot papers and other documents used for the conduct of the poll.

Inspection of election materials usually precedes the filing of an election petition.

INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, were joined as the first to the third respondents in the motion filed by PDP and Atiku, Punch reports.