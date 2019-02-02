Atiku happy that Osinbajo survives helicopter crash

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar said he is happy that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo survived helicopter crash.

Osinbajo was on his campaign train when his Chopper crash landed in Kabba area of Kogi State on Saturday, but he and other crew were safe.

Abubakar, on his twitter handle said he just received the news of the crash in Kabba, but that he was happy that everyone was safe.

“Dear Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, I just received news of the crash of your helicopter in Kabba, Kogi State. I am happy to note however that all is well with you and your delegation,” he said.