Atiku is not a thief, will never steal from Nigeria, says Titi Abubakar

The wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant Hajiya Titi Abubakar has said that her husband is not a thief and would never steal if elected.

Mrs Abubakar made the remark when Atiku Women Prayer Group visited in her residence in Abuja.

She said Atiku is rich and contented and was never in the race to steal money.

“He only joined the Presidential race to give back to the society that had given him so much.

“Atiku Abubakar lost his father at a very tender age and was raised by his mother with lots of challenges as she had to sell her wrappers to see him through school and raise him to be what he is today.

“Because of the challenges he passes through in life as a youth and the challenges encounter by his mother when raising him he developed soft spot and likeness for women and youths.

“That is why he has promised forty percent of his cabinet position for women and youth if he emerges as Nigeria’s president in 2019,” she said.

Abubakar said that the mischievous rumours of corruption being peddled against her husband by mischief makers were politically motivated and intended to malign him politically.

She said till date Atiku Abubakar had never been invited or indicted by any lawful authority in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of the Atiku Women Prayer Group Princes Ngozi said that the group was formed for the purpose of seeking God face and intervention in favour of Atiku at the poll.

She said the current situation in Nigeria, especially on security and hunger was frightening but with God’s intervention and with the right leaders in place, it would be history.

Ngozi said that her group had embarked on weekly prayer session every Thursday at the PDP headquarters for the successful outing of Atiku Abubakar at the 2019 election.

She said the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had tried their best though not enough, due to hunger and looting of resources by some cabals in government.

The leader of the group expressed optimism in the ability of Atiku in appointing competent hands in his cabinet that would turn around the fortunes of the country positively if elected.