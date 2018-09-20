Atiku names Iwuanyanwu, 58 others into PDP ‘nomination council’

Frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has named Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and 58 other persons as members of his presidential nomination council ahead of the PDP presidential primaries.

Members of the council drawn from several states of the country are eminent stakeholders in the PDP and are expected to mobilise support from their respective states for the emergence of Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate. (See list of members attached)

Announcing the membership of the council, the Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel said that, “the work of this council – as the name connotes – is to mobilize PDP delegates from all the states of the country for Atiku to emerge as the presidential flag-bearer of our great party.

“Of course, when by the grace of God our aspirant becomes the candidate of the PDP, membership into this council will be expanded and more people will be drawn into the council.”

In his remarks, Atiku noted that the struggle for national renewal is usually a difficult one, but it is one that patriots must engaged in if they hope to improve the lives of their compatriots.

“Assembled here today (Thursday) is a diverse group of Nigerians, including experienced political leaders representing all regions and segments of our country. You are all here because you want a better deal for Nigeria and Nigerians. You are here because you are committed to fighting for a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that works.

“Nigerians are yearning for jobs, for opportunities, for unity and security. We must work with them to deliver these. We must also restore truth in politics, justice and fairness in governance, and a genuine federal system that helps us address local priorities and run a more effective and efficient government”, he said.

Responding on behalf of other members of the council, Chief Iwuanyanwu remarked that “we owe the Waziri (Atiku) a huge sense of gratitude for finding us worthy for this national assignment.

“I have been in politics for nearly fifty years, and in all those years I have never seen our people this poor and I am sad when I see all of these things. My worry and my concern is ‘how do we reverse this situation?’

“The Waziri (Atiku) is somebody I know very well. He has enormous strength and he has what it takes to bring PDP back to power and make life more abundant for our people.

“Therefore, I urge us all as members of this council to see our nomination as a call to national service to rescue our people from the claws of poverty and bad governance.”

