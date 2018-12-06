Atiku storms Ibadan with restructuring message

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of PDP and his supporters stormed Ibadan on Thursday in continuation of his zonal campaign ahead of 2019 presidential election.

He had earlier campaigned in Sokoto (North West) and Ilorin (North Central).

He told the crowd if elected, his administration would start the process of restructuring the country within six months of his inauguration.

He promised to use his business and administrative experience to revive the nation’s economy.

Atiku, who noted that the people of the South West Zone were known for their educational excellence, he promised to put in place good educational policies.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, expressed happiness at the turnout, saying it was an indication that the people were ready for a change.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that all the National Assembly, governorship and State House of Assemblies candidates of PDP in the South West states attended the rally.

The governorship candidates present were Buruji Kashamu(Ogun), Jimi Agbaje(Lagos) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun were also present.

His rival candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, incumbent President had yet to start his campaign tour of Nigeria.

(NAN)