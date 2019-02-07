Breaking: ASUU suspends three months strike

The agreement was reached at the end of the conciliatory meeting held at the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and his Education counterpart, Malam Adamu Adamu.

The parties brokered the truce few hours after a team of Students from National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) threatened showdown against the leadership of ASUU who attended the negotiation.

Ngige, who read the agreement signed by both parties, expressed optimism that the strike would be suspended.

He said, “This is going to be a conclusive meeting and conciliatory meeting between Federal Government and ASUU.

“This dispute culminated into a strike that started on the 5th of November, 2018.”

According to him, the parties unanimously resolved the eight contentious issues that had prolonged the strike.

He noted that the issue of the NUMPENCO has been resolved as ASUU collected the licence on the 28th January, 2019.

Besides, the Minister said that the Visitation panel has also been instituted and will commence work on 2nd March with the view to sanitizing the tertiary institutions, adding that it was in tandem with anti corruption campaign, Vanguard reports.