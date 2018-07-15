Breaking: Final Results: Fayemi wins Ekiti Governorship election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has won the governorship election held in Ekiti State on Saturday.

According to the results of the poll announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Fayemi won in 12 of the 16 local governments, leaving only four LGs for Prof. Kolapo Olusola of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In the final result Fayemi of the APC polled 197,545 to defeat Olusola of the PDP, who polled 178,130 votes. With this, Fayemi is now Ekiti governor-elect and will take over from the incumbent governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Below are the results from each LG as announced by INEC:

1. Ilejemeje LGA

APC – 4,153

PDP – 3,937

2. Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

APC – 13,869

PDP – 11,456

3. Ido-Osi LGA

APC – 12,342

PDP – 11,145

4. Oye LGA

APC – 14,995

PDP – 11,271

5. Efon LGA

APC – 5,082

PDP – 5,192

6. Moba LGA

APC – 11,837

PDP – 8,520

7. Ijero LGA

APC – 14,192

PDP – 11,077

8. Gboyin LGA

APC – 11,489

PDP – 8,027

9. Emure LGA

APC – 7,084

PDP – 7,121

10. Ikere LGA

APC – 11,515

PDP – 17,183

11. Ekiti West LGA

APC – 12,648

PDP – 10,137

12. Ikole LGA

APC – 14,522

PDP – 13,961

13. Ise Orun LGA

APC – 11,908

PDP – 6,297

14. Ekiti East LGA

APC – 12,778

PDP – 11,564

15. Ekiti South West LGA

APC – 11,015

PDP – 8,432

16. Ado-Ekiti LGA

APC – 28,111

PDP – 32,810

Grand total:

APC-197,545

PDP-178,130