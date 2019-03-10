Breaking: INEC officially declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday declared the All Progressives, APC, governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the governorship election held in Lagos State on Saturday.

INEC’s Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said the APC candidate, Sanwo-Olu, having polled majority of the votes cast at the governorship poll is declared winner of the election.

According to Ogunbodede, Sanwo-Olu polled 739,445 votes to defeat Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, who polled 206,141 votes.

Sanwo-Olu defeated Agbaje by 533,304 votes, making it a landslide victory for the APC candidate.

A breakdown of the poll showed that in Lagos Mainland, Sanwo-Olu polled 27,333 votes to beat Agbaje, who scored 7, 265 votes; while in Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu won by polling 31,991 while Agbaje got 4,346 votes.

In Epe Local Government, Sanwo-OLu won, polling massive 35,609 votes as against 6, 464 votes scored by Agbaje. In Ikeja Local Government, the APC candidate won massively, scoring 28,592 votes as against 8,109 votes polled by the PDP’s candidate.

In Ikorodu, Sanwo-Olu emerged clear winner with 45,879 votes, while Agbaje scored 14,769; in Amuwo Odofin, a stronghold of the PDP, Sanwo-Olu won by polling 23,267, while Agbaje got 13,700 votes.

In Ibeju Lekki LG, another stronghold of PDP, Sanwo-Olu won massively, polling 23,298 votes as against 3,320 votes scored by Agbaje. In Agege LG, the APC candidate had a landslide, scoring 38,515 votes and Agbaje, scoring 8,371 votes.

In Apapa LG, Sanwo-Olu polled 20,469 votes to defeat Agbaje, who got 5,959 votes. In Somolu LG, Sanwo-Olu had a landslide, as he polled 40,408 votes to beat Agbaje, who garnered 9,991 votes.

In Eti-Osa LG, Sanwo-Olu garnered massive 30,504 votes to defeat Agbaje, who got 10,678 votes. In Oshodi Isolo, Sanwo-Olu polled 39,945 votes to beat Agbaje, who got 12, 585 votes.

In Mushin LG, the APC candidate won by a landslide, polling 51,899 votes to defeat Agbaje, who garnered 8,751 votes. Likewise, in Kosofe, Sanwo-Olu polled 44, 423 to beat Agbaje, who scored 14,351 votes. In Surulere LG, the APC won by polling 39,986 votes while the PDP scored 13,733 votes.

In Badagry LG, Sanwo-Olu polled 28,921 votes to beat Agbaje, who scored 10,089 votes. In Ifako-Ijaiye, the APC candidate garnered 35,144 votes while Agbaje got 7,233 votes.

In Ajeromi Ifelodun LG, Sanwo-Olu won by polling 43,975 votes as against 14,690 votes garnered by Agbaje. In Alimosho, Sanwo-Olu got the biggest votes, garnering 78,379 votes to beat Agbaje who scored 22,135 votes. In Ojo LG, Sanwo-Olu got 30,904 votes while Agbaje scored 9,602 votes.