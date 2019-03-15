Breaking: Many feared dead as 2-storey building collapses in Ibadan

Many people are feared dead as two-storey building collapsed at Bode area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday evening.

It was gathered that the building caved in around 5:50pm.

Large number of people and sympathisers are said to be at the scene to try to rescue trapped victims.

Rescue operation is currently ongoing.

Sympahisers have raised the alarm that many people were still trapped with no help coming their way.

Just Wednesday, a three-storey building collapsed at Ita-Faji area of Lagos Island, killing 20 children and adults while 45 people were injured.