Buhari confers with Akufo-Addo over attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Thursday met in New York, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, during which the Nigerian leader expressed delight that the attacks against Nigerian traders in Ghana were being decisively taken care of.

Briefing President Buhari, the Ghanaian leader said there was no intention to deliberately target Nigerians, noting that it was all about complying with the rules that guide trading in the country.

“I have met with the different groups, and have been reassured that there was no agenda to send anybody away. It is just that they needed to regularise their positions according to the trading laws of the country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He added that Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, had issued a press statement on the matter, which reads, inter-alia:

“The Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes to inform the general public that the National Committee on Retail Trade will continue to ensure that all businesses operating in the retail trade sector of Ghana are given the opportunity and support to regularize their operations and comply with the laws and regulations in the country.

“In this regard, all owners of the affected businesses and shops are requested to contact the relevant State Institutions and Agencies to regularize their operations as required by the various bodies under reference.

“The Ministry takes this opportunity to assure the general public, particularly the international community, that there is no orchestrated action by Government or any State Institution targeted at Nigerian nationals or any particular foreign nationals.”

President Buhari stressed that Nigeria and Ghana have a relationship that dates back in time, and urged citizens of both countries to comply with the laws.