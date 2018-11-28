Buhari Group unveils website for Next Level volunteers

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Buhari Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM), a group canvassing votes for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and his running mate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo across the country has unveiled a website to reach many of the electorate through the social media platform.

The President General of the group, Seyi Bamigbade who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Yola, Adamawa said the newly-designed website would give the volunteers both groups and individual unfettered access to the content of the All Progressives Congress presidential flag-bearer’s programmes.

According to him, the website that can be linked through: www.nextlevelvolunteers.org, adding that the other social media account of the group is: Facebook:https://web.facebook.com/groups/428644113895111/

He said, “This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep Nigerians, the media and indeed the general public abreast of President Buhari achievements, manifestoes , programmes for the country.’’

Seyi assured that the new website would be regularly updated with news on party accomplishments and events.

“Volunteers are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the Buhari Osinbajo Hope Movement (BOHM) on the Facebook social media account”, Seyi said.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 would further enhance the fight against corruption and enable Nigerians enjoy the dividend of democracy.

Seyi added that the unveiling of the website is expected to aid the process of mobilising the targeted 50 Million Voters for President Buhari’s re-election, also to sensitise the masses on the need to vote a man of integrity and impeccable character.

According to Seyi, “We are in the vanguard of promoting good governance in our society, we at BOHM have resolved to win more states for our party All Progressives Congress come 2019.’’