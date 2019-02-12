Buhari in Ilorin, speaks on Nigeria

“I will continue to remind you of where the country was when we came in, where we are now, what we have done and where we are going,’’ President Muhammadu Buhari told supporters in Ilorin.

At the presidential campaign tagged, “Next Level’’ which held on Monday, President Buhari said: “I assure you of my undertaken in 2015 – fight against corruption, provide security and economic development’’.

He explained that the government had been able to fight corruption fiercely and would continue.

President Buhari said that the government would retrieve all looted funds and channel the money into infrastructure.

He explained that Nigeria was becoming self-sufficient in food production.

The President told the mammoth crowd that his administration had been able to make fertilizer accessible and available at highly reduced prices.

He said that the administration has been able to provide security and making progress in the fight against terrorists.

President Buhari thanked the Kwara people for their massive turn-out in spite of the heavy heat.

Earlier, at the rally, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of APC, said the large turn-out of supporters was an indication that Senate President Bukola Saraki had lost grip of Kwara state.

Re-echoing the slogan, “Enough is Enough’’, he said that by next week the people of Kwara would be singing the song of freedom.

The people of Kwara, he said had been reduced to mere observers in political and economic activities.

“The days of oppression are over.’’

The incoming government in Kwara, he said would approach governance in a different style, pay salaries and pension as well as provide infrastructure.

He said that the PDP has continued to campaign that it would turn the country into a dumping ground and that its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has also promised to sell the NNPC and enrich his friends.

Oshiomhole accused PDP of terrorising the people of Kwara.

The opposition party, he alleged has been into rigging elections.

“We will not be blackmailed. We will vote out PDP in Kwara with Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

He reminded the international community that Nigeria was not a colony.

We promote democracy through “one man one vote’’ and that APC will celebrate victory by next week.