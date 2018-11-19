Buhari kicks off campaign for 2019 presidency with NEXT LEVEL

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday inaugurated campaign manual for his re-election in 2019 with a call on politicians to be peaceful and decent in their campaigns and avoid any act capable of setting the nation ablaze.

Speaking at the launch of the Campaign Manual/Next Level Document at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the president said the call had become imperative in view of the commencement of campaigns, from 18 November, by political parties across the country.

“I’m not unmindful that the National Assembly and the Presidential campaign starts today, I will employ candidates to go about the campaigns peacefully and decently.

“We have no other country, let us not set it ablaze because of politics,’’ he said.

He observed that the next four years would be quite significant as the country was faced with a choice to keep building a new Nigeria- making a break from its tainted past which favoured an opportunistic few.

“We are committed to deepening the work we started this first term such that the nation’s assets and resources continue to be organised and utilised to do good for the majority of our people.

“Our choices will shape us – our economic security and our future prosperity.

According to him, Nigeria, more than ever before, needs a stable and people-focused government to move the agenda for the country forward.

The president, therefore, called on all Nigerians to Join his administration on “this journey to the NEXT LEVEL of a prosperous, strong and stable Nigeria!’’

He explained that in the next four years he would ensure job creation across the nation’s socio-economic sectors that would witness 15 millions new jobs.

The President said this would be achieved through an enlargement of the N-Power programme, investing in technology and creative jobs to agriculture and providing access to credits for entrepreneurs.

According to him, the APC-led administration intends to exploit the comparative advantage of the geo-political zones and different states by developing six Industrial Parks and 109 Special Production and Processing Centres (SPPCs) across each senatorial district.

He said the objective was to move the country away from oil dependence.

“The march away from a mono-economy must continue with our focus on an industrialisation plan coming to fore.

“With specific plans underway to exploit the comparative advantage of the geo-political zones and different states by developing 6 Industrial Parks and 109 Special Production and Processing Centres (SPPCs) across each senatorial district, our incremental move away from oil dependence is assured.

“In addition, our development of the Special Economic Zones will quickly concretise our Made in Nigeria for Export (MINE) plan,’’ he added.

According to him, the APC-led administration will sustain food production and value addition, saying the mechanisation policy for agriculture will make tractors and processors easily accessible and available for farmers across Nigeria.

He said the administration would also continue a wide scale skilling policy, prioritising technology to reach the demography of young people within the productive sector on a massive scale even as “the government create jobs and growth within our economy.

“We believe that our people who are still in poverty have a direct way out and up through our expanded National Social Investments Programme.

“We believe we can implement the painstaking and comprehensive work we have done to bring an end to the perennial conflict between farmers and herders- a conflict which is heightened by a struggle for land, water and pasture and the effects of climate change and every now and then, opportunistic and cynical manipulation by political actors.

“We are implementing a blend of measures that ensures that justice, order, modernisation and new economic paradigms emerge.’’

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the event provided an opportunity to showcase the success story of President Buhari’s administration.

He said: “We have 90 days to elect our next leaders and I believe Nigerians will make the right choice of returning our leaders to power,” he said.

Mustapha said the outcome of last Saturday’s by-elections into three federal constituencies in Bauchi, Katsina and Kwara states had indicated “the direction where the 2019 elections will go.’’

The APC swept the three federal constituencies in Katsina, Kwara, and Bauchi states in the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Speaking on a topic entitled: “What we are building’’, the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, narrated the achievements of the Buhari administration in areas of power supply, road construction and rehabilitation as well as housing sector.

According to him, no nation will develop without aggressive and committed investment in the infrastructure, saying that a total of 365 road projects are ongoing in the 36 states of the federation simultaneously.

Among those that witnessed the event included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

Others were Governors Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun; Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara; Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi; and Aminu Masari of Katsina State.

The event was also witnessed by cabinet ministers, APC members of the National Assembly and several groups of the president’s campaign organisation from within and outside Abuja.