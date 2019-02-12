Buhari mourns dead Rivers APC supporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of some APC supporters in Rivers state, who attended the presidential rally on Tuesday.

The supporters died in a stampede at Adokie Amiesimeka Stadium, venue of the well attended rally.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the president’s SSA media, President was briefed hours after the loss.

President Buhari not only expressed, he has also extended deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. He also wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The President described the deaths as “needless loss of lives and an anti-climax to a highly successful outing” in the oil city that could have been averted if there was an orderly exit from the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

“It is indeed a great tragedy that Nigerians who have important roles to play in shaping the future of the country and had come to see and hear from us how hard their government is working to build a Nigeria of their dreams, would meet their end in this unfortunate circumstance.

“I assure the people, with all sense of responsibility, that the party and the government will do everything possible to ensure the well-being and safety of our citizens as they troop out to attend rallies and all other political events,” the President said.

President Buhari assured the government and the people of Rivers State as well as the affected families of the support and prayers of the Federal Government during this difficult time.

The President prayed Almighty God to grant the souls of the deceased repose.