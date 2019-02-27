Buhari thanks Nigerians for re-electing him

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for re-electing him for a second term in office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on Wednesday morning declared Buhari winner of the presidential poll held in the country last Saturday. He defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Buhari, who was at the APC Presidential Campaign Council Office, in Abuja addressed the country after his re-election.

He thanks millions of Nigerians who voted him to continue serving us for the next four years.