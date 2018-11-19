Buhari urges young Nigerians to emulate Jonathan

President Muhammadu Buhari said he believes the life journey of the former President Goodluck Jonathan should remain an inspiration to every young Nigerian.

Although the statement by presidential media adviser Femi Adesina, did not give details of Jonathan’s life journey, it was certainly referring to the remarkable life of Jonathan

from being a shoeless schoolboy in Otuoke, Bayelsa state and how he climbed to the highest office in Nigeria in 2009.

However, his second term bid collapsed with Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election.

According to President Buhari, Jonathan’s life showcases the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

The statement was issued on behalf of President Buhari to congratulate Jonathan on his 61st Birthday on Tuesday and the launch of his Memoir, Transition Hours.

The book launch, to which many old and serving African leaders have been invited will take place at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. The organizers said they have invited President Buhari to grace the event as a guest of honour.

Buhari congratulated Jonathan on the publishing of the memoir and also encouraged Nigerians to follow Jonathan’s example of sharing their experiences in writing.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will strengthen Dr. Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family.