Cement firm builds N11b power plant

Ashaka Cement Company, has unveiled plans to inaugurate its N11 billion 16-megawatt power plant.

The firm, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa, said the power plant project started in 2017 would improve and solve the country’s energy problem.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Rabiu Abdullah Umar, unveiled during the 2018 award ceremony for its distributors.

He said the power plant, would not only release additional megawatts to the national grid, but also create employment opportunities, boost operational efficiency and tackle the high energy cost of the largest industry in Nigeria’s northeast.

“Last year, we started our power plant, which is an N11billion project, and we will inaugurate the project soon, signalling the end to the use of generators for our operations.

“So, we are helping to remove ourselves from the demand for energy, and providing our own solution, which means a minimum of 16 megawatts of electricity, will now become available to the public grid for the people in the region to enjoy from.

The power plant is our biggest plan aimed at reducing our costs,” he added.

The power plant, infrastructure, and cement capacity are all testament to this commitment to the development of Nigeria.

We are celebrating a good year and look forward to even better collaboration in 2019.”

Also speaking, the Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Michel Puchercos, expressed appreciation to all the distributors for their remarkable performance in keeping the Lafarge range of products among the top brands in the market.

“For your commitment to results through the years and in 2018 in particular, Lafarge Africa says a big thank you, and we look forward to a more fruitful year in 2019.

“This year, we are set to change the way we do business with our customers by empowering our customers to become partners.’’