Chopper Crash: Osinbajo thanks Nigerians for concern, visits Kogi monarch

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has thanked Nigerians for their concern following the helicopter incident earlier today in Kabba, Kogi State.

The chopper carrying the Vice President had crash-landed after an, but everyone was safe.

Prof. Osinbajo is now in Kabba after the incident and continuing his engagements in the State, engaging the people on the Next Level plan of the Buhari administration.

“We are safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern, and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue Next level engagements in Kabba, Kogi State,” the Vice President said.

At the Obaro of Kabba’s Palace, his first stop in his ongoing visit to Kogi State, Prof. Osinbajo expressed gratitude to God for the deliverance from the Chopper crash.

“We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone is safe and no one is maimed. God has kept us safe and alive, delivered us from death so we can do more for our people and country,” Osinbajo said.