Coalition of 20 governorship candidates back re-run elections in Bauchi

The Coalition of 20 governorship candidates in Bauchi State has endorsed the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct supplementary elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governorship election in the state was declared inconclusive by the Returning Officer, Dr Mohammed Kyari, who said election in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area and some polling units across the state was marred by irregularities.

The returning officer also announced that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 102,000 votes ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which polled 56,000 votes in Bauchi Local Government Area.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, the spokesman of the coalition, urged INEC to go ahead and conduct the supplementary elections in the affected polling units.

“Since the electoral body will re-visit the election issues after making a pronouncement earlier that supplementary elections will hold, they should go ahead in the interest of the people and residents of Bauchi.

“Bauchi is greater than any individual, therefore in the interest of the good people of Bauchi and for maintenance of existing peace, there is need to conduct the supplementary elections,” he said.

Abubakar, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) in the state, explained that the coalition met and took the decision to salvage the state from any break down of law and order.

“The governorship candidates come from the following political parties: ADC, PDC, DA, AD, MPN, DPC, NEPP, MMN, SDP and KOWA.

Others are the ACDN, PPN, BNPP, APP, NRM, UPN, SNP, APA, AA and AGA,” he said.

On his part, the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Element Professional Party (NEPP), commended INEC for taking the right step to conduct supplementary elections in the affected areas.

He, however, called on their supporters and residents to remain calm and excise patience over the INEC decision.

“We equally call on residents to maintain the peace and act in the best of conduct before, during and after the supplementary election which shall come up on Saturday, 23rd March 2019.

“Do not allow yourselves to be provoked by anyone who does not wish our dear state well. I believe we all want the best for the state,” he advised.