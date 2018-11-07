Commotion in Nigerian Senate

The Senate plenary on Wednesday turned ‎rowdy when the Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi alleged that the Social Intervention Programme of the Federal Government, which was introduced by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been politicised.

Olujimi alleged that beneficiaries of the programme were being asked to provide details of their Permanent Voter Card in the application form.

While presenting a copy of the form, she further alleged that ‘I Stand with Buhari’ was written on it.

Before the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, who defended the Buhari-led administration and the programme could speak, the chamber had become noisy as the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party exchanged words across the divide.

The APC lawmakers also forced the Senate to resolve that the SURE-P policy of the immediate past ‎PDP government led by former President Goodluck Jonathan be probed.