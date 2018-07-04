Confidence, ideology lacking in most politicians – Sen. Sani

National Assembly member, Sen. Shehu Sani, has said that most Nigerian politicians lacked confidence and ideology.

Sani said this in Abuja on Tuesday, in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the launch of a book titled “Balarabe Musa, the Voice of the Masses.”

He said, “When you go to countries like Brazil, South Africa and other advanced countries of the world, parties are identified by the ideology they preach, but in Nigeria, it is about the alphabet.

“Many parties in Nigeria are changing names so that they can have ‘A’ and be at the top of the ballot paper.

“It is all about having access to the electorate rather than the party going into a contest.”

Sani contended that many national executive members of political parties in Nigeria did not know the manifesto of their parties.

“Today, we are where we are because other qualities of leadership are lacking.

“If we do not do the needful as far as Nigeria’s democracy is concerned, we stand the danger of this country plunging into crisis.”

On killings in parts of the country, especially Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba and Benue, he decried the situation, saying it was unfortunate for anybody to insinuate that the killings were perpetrated to tarnish Federal Government’s image.

The lawmaker congratulated the new National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his election.

He advised him to address some of the lingering issues that were threatening the unity of the party in some states.

“I wish him well but let me warn that he has a lot of work to do in order to keep the party afloat ahead of the 2019 polls.

“Firstly, I believe in Oshiomohle; I believe in his track record and I believe he is somebody who has the desire to put things right in the party.

“He is a capable hand, a revolutionary and a true comrade,” he said but regretted that there were serious issues that could tear the party apart if not quickly addressed.

“For instance, if I am from Lagos, Borno and Edo, I will forever remain in APC,” he added.

Sani, a member of APC, who represents Kaduna Central at the Senate, however, said that the situation was different in Kaduna state, giving the crisis rocking the party.

He expressed hope that Oshiomhole would be able to handle most of the challenges currently facing the party, including those that emanated from local government congresses in some states.

“We have much respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and we also love the APC,” he said.

He called on the party’s national executive to revisit the reports of various committees set up to address the Kaduna state APC crisis in order to move the party forward in the state.

Sani and some other APC stakeholders in the state had been embroiled in acrimony with the governor, Nasir el-Rufai, over who controls the party structure.