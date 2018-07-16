Ekiti: Fayemi’s victory “a hard fought and won battle’’ – Aregbesola

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, has described the victory of Dr Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election as “a hard fought and won battle’’.

Aregbesola in a statement by his media aide, Mr Sola Fasure on Monday in Osogbo, said Fayemi’s victory was also an indication of the rising popularity of the APC in Nigeria.

“The victory of our party, the APC came after a hard fought and won battle that brought liberation to the good people of Ekiti.

“In spite of challenges and formidable opposition, the people of Ekiti stood behind the party and voted for our candidate on Saturday, giving our party, a fresh four year mandate to provide leadership and good governance.

“The victory signposts the wrap up of the South West by the APC, Ekiti state being the last bastion of the dying Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dinosaur that has wreak havoc in the region and the country in general.

“It is a new dawn of progressivism in the South- West and an opportunity to re-enact the golden era of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, under whose progressive platform the region had unprecedented development, through regional integration and socio-economic cooperation,’’ he said.

Aregbesola added: “I therefore, wholeheartedly congratulate Fayemi, his running mate, the progressive family in Ekiti state and across Nigeria, the leadership and all members of our party that worked hard for the victory.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Osun, I wish him a fruitful and successful tenure in the service of the people of Ekiti.”