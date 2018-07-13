Ekiti Guber: INEC deploys election materials in all LGAs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has successfully deployed election materials for Saturday’s Ekiti governorship poll, in all the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Commission disclosed this on its official tweeter handle @inecnigeria on Thursday.

“All 16 LGAs have now received materials for the election.

“All vehicles used for delivery have returned to Ado-Ekiti,’’ it said.

About 913, 334 registered voters are expected to participate in the election that would take place in 1773 registration areas, 2,195 4 polling units, 256 5 voting point, three senatorial districts, six federal constituencies, and 26 state constituencies.

Thirty-five political parties and their candidates are taking part in the election.

INEC at different fora had expressed its commitment towards conducting free, fair and credible election in the state.