Election: N-Power volunteers campaign for Buhari

Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme on Wednesday took to the streets of Abuja to demonstrate their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally moved from Area one round about through the All Progressives Congress Campaign Office in Central area to the Old Parade Ground.

It was tagged “Rave for Buhari: Energising the FCT 4 Next Level’’ and involved volunteers from the 36 states and the FCT.

Some of the beneficiaries told NAN that their resolve to vote massively for Buhari at the Presidential election scheduled for Feb. 16 was to return him to consolidate on the good works.

Mr Abdulwasiu Akanbi, an N-Power beneficiary under the N-Agro, Cooperative Department, Federal Capital Territory Administration, said “I am here to appreciate Buhari for creating jobs and empowering many of the youth in the country.”

Akanbi commended the Federal Government for successfully implementing the social investment programme, noting that it had brought succour to the youth who were hitherto roaming the streets in search of jobs.

“Today no fewer than 500,000 youths across the country are meaningfully engaged under this scheme, so there is reason to appreciate Buhari and support his re-election bid,” Akanbi said.

He further applauded the Federal Government’s efforts in combating insecurity and providing infrastructure, saying that it was another reason to vote for Buhari massively.

“For instance, the Mokwa-Jebba road to Ilorin which had been in a very deplorable condition has received the needed attention,’’ Akanbi added.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to intensify its efforts in the fight against corruption.

According to him, Buhari must tighten his belt in the fight against corruption because that is the major reason the country is lagging behind in terms of infrastructure.

Another beneficiary, Mr Ambrose Egwari, a teacher at Galadimawa Primary School, said that the programme had improved the standard of education in the country.

According to him, the infusion of N-Power volunteers to support teachers in schools has resulted in schools having more qualified teachers.

“This has caused more parents to withdraw their wards from the private schools to public ones,’’ Egwari said.

Mrs Udengwu Emilia-Uche, teacher at LEA primary school, Zuba said that the programme is filling the gaps in the education sector.

She said that the students were beginning to improve due to the availability of adequate teachers to meet their needs.

Emilia-Uche, while commending the management of the N-Power scheme for ensuring that the monthly N30,000 stipend was regular, urged the Federal Government to review it upwards.

