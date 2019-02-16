Election postponement a national embarrassment, INEC must apologise to Nigerians – Oshiomhole

National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday described the postponement of the Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as a national embarrassment and demanded that the commission apologised to all Nigerians.

Oshiomhole, who spoke at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by INEC in Abuja to intimate them on why the election was postponed, said INEC had seriously inconvenienced Nigerians and the political parties who spent huge sums of money to mobilise for the polls.

According to him, with the postponement, Nigerians had been subjected to huge shock, saying that he was shocked and disappointed at INEC over the development.

Oshiomhole wondered why INEC had to announce the postponement of the election around 2.00am on Saturday when people were already sleeping.

He said the electoral body should have at least given 48 hours notice on the postponement of the poll rather than allow the parties to bear the huge cost of mobilisation.

The APC chairman added that INEC should have learnt from the past and made adequate arrangement for the poll to be smooth and credible.

“Why do you have to wait to announce the postponement at 2.00am when Nigerians are sleeping? You have more explanation to make. It is a huge shock, you have embarrassed us as a country. APC demands an apology from INEC,” he said.