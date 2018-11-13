Fashola: Buhari govt delivers visible results on power

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola said the Buhari Government has fulfilled its promise of power supply through generation of additional electricity to Nigerians since 2015.

Fashola spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.

Fashola, who presented his third year progress report said federal government at inception of the current administration promised to improve electricity supply via incremental, stable and ultimately uninterrupted power supply.

“With regard to our mandate on power supply, I promised that we will improve on the gas supply, increase the transmission capacity, pay Ministry Departments and Agency (MDA) debts and generally improve your experience with power supply.

“First by getting incremental power, then proceed to stable power and hopefully reach uninterrupted power.

“I am happy to report that we have walked our talk, and we have delivered visible results and recorded qualitative progress.“

He said government had improved on what it met in 2015 by increasing generation from 4000MW to 7000MW, transmission from 5000MW to 7000MW and distribution from 2,690MW to 5,222MW.

According to the minister, efforts were still on to deliver additional power to Nigerians.

“Our work is clearly not finished, and we are still in the process of delivering additional generation from Kaduna power plant, 215MW, Afam IV plant, 240MW, Kashimbilla 40MW, Gurara 30MW, Dadinkowa 29MW.“

He said government was also in final stage of providing power supply to nine universities and 15 markets.

Fashola said two big hydro power plants of 700MW in Zungeru and 3,050MW in Mambilla were also work-in-progress.

The Minister said to further improve transmission of power, 90 transmission projects were on-going across the nation with recent completion of Apo, Mayo Belwa, Damaturu, Maiduguri, Odogunyan and Ejigbo transmission lines.

On construction of distribution infrastructure, Fashola said over 100 injection sub-stations was been constructed, adding that a distribution expansion programme to be funded by the federal government had reached advanced state of procurement.

He, however noted that there were still Nigerians who were yet to be supplied electricity, adding that government and all the value chain operators were making efforts to deliver power to Nigerians.

“Although there are still people, we have not reached, although there are still disruptions from time to time, and although there are still people who also need meters, we are working to reach them.

“But it is indisputable that we have delivered on incremental power.

“The evidence of our progress is not only captured in the last quarter of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report for Q2 of 2018 which shows a growth of 7.5 per cent in the electricity sector.

“Previous quarterly reports from 2017, have consistently recorded growth, a clear departure from 2014, 2015 and proof of change.“

Fashola said the report of the ministry’s survey and feedback mechanism confirmed that many Nigerians now have public power for longer hours compared to 2015.

“And you now run generators for shorter periods compared to 2015 and you now spend less money on diesel to power your generators.

“As some citizens recently reported, they no longer have to iron all their clothes one week in advance as they previously used to do.

“Because the supply is proving reliable and predictable even if not yet fully stable and uninterrupted.

“This is progress that we must move forward by consolidating on our mandate of change, we cannot go back.

“As our policies on mini grids, Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Eligible Customer and liquidity sustenance and improved governance deepens, your experience with power supply can only get better,“ he said.