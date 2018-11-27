FG plans to use security agencies to disrupt elections in Rivers, Akwa-Ibom – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has alleged that the APC Federal Government is working in liaison with security agencies to disrupt the 2019 Governorship Elections in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

Wike stated that the motive was to mobilise the Federal Government’s rigging security apparatus from all other states to the two states on a later date for the manipulation of the two strategic governorship elections.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Robert Petri, the governor urged the European Union to pay closer attention to the two elections.

“When I raised the alarm that the Federal Government is plotting to plant 800 guns in Rivers State to destabilise the state, it is the truth. It is real.

“The Federal Government, working with the security agencies is planning to disrupt the 2019 Governorship Elections in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States. They want to ensure that the elections don’t hold with other states, so that they can mobilise security agencies to manipulate the results”, he said.

The governor noted that the international community must work with Nigerians to ensure that what happened in Osun State is not repeated in the Niger Delta.

Wike said that if INEC and police could allow 55 percent free and fair elections, Nigerians would be happy.

“As members of the European Union, we want you to use your position to prevail on INEC and security agencies to allow the will of the people.

“Manipulating the electoral process is corruption. This administration claims that it is fighting corruption, but that is not true. When a PDP member defects, the issue of corruption against him ends”, he said.

The governor stated that the President had refused to sign the amended Electoral Act because they have ulterior motive.

On the clean up of Ogoni, Wike regretted that the APC Federal Government had politicised the exercise, which is only thrown up during elections.

In his remarks, the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri assured that the European Union would closely monitor the forthcoming elections to ensure they are credible.

“We are getting closer to the General Elections which are very important . We need free and fair elections conducted under a peaceful environment.

“The European Union, which we are part of, will be sending monitors for the Presidential and Governorship Elections. It is important that the elections are conducted in a friendly environment,” he said.

He said that the Government of Netherlands is happy that the clean up of Ogoni land.