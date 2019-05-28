FG Trains Women on ICT

The Director-General, National Center for Women Development (NCWD), Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta has said that Information Communication Technology (ICT), is key to business success in Nigeria.

She made the statement during the closing ceremony of a 5-day ICT training organized by AKG Global, Pureweb Technologies, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and supported by National Center for Women Development (NCWD) on Digital Marketing, Web Development and Social Media.

The DG, stated that the training is timely, as content development, information management, dissemination and accessibility about products and services on the web, were targeted at specific markets, that are essential to the growth and sustainability of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

She said, “The importance of ICT for the growth of any economy cannot be over emphasized because once productive information is accessed, absorbed and translated into knowledge, this knowledge can be stored, further developed and passed on and even multiply”.

Barr. Mary Ekpere-Eta re-emphasized the usefulness of the Women Center as a government institution which was established in 1992 and modeled after the United Nations International Research and Training Institute for the Advancement of Women in general (INSTRAW).

Earlier in her remarks, the Managing Director of AKG global, Hajiya Aisha Kabiru Gaya, revealed that the training program would continue in the 36 States of the federation where 100 participants will be trained in each State. She called on the Office of the Vice President to support the trainees with Laptops as it is a necessary tool to what they have been taught.