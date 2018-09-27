Filling stations in Abuja shun strike, dispense fuel to customers

Most fuel stations in Abuja shunned the call to shut down operations in compliance with the directive of organised labour for workers in Nigeria to embark on a warning strike over agitations for a new minimum wage.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both major marketers and independent oil marketers opened their stations to customers.

Also, all petrol stations owned by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its affiliates also dispensed fuel to customers on Thursday, the first day of the strike.

Some of the stations along Kubwa expressway, including Connoil, MRS, Mobil, Ole oil, Total, Shema and AA Rano, were open for business.

A manager at AA Rano, who pleaded to remain anonymous, said that the station did not receive any instruction concerning the strike.

“Nobody told us anything about the strike, so, we have to continue our normal activities.

“We work under instructions and if we get one to join the strike, we will definitely obey our boss,’’ the manager said.

At the Central Business District, the NNPC mega-station, Connoil and Mobil filling stations were equally dispensing fuel to customers.

However, Mr Fredrick Iguma, a taxi driver, said, “ the strike is already affecting my business. The town is just dry. You know when there is no work; we don’t have people to patronise us.

“ It will be good for government to listen to what the labour union is saying. This strike is not good for the country.

“ The next thing now, there will be fuel supply shortage and queues will start building up at the filling stations.’’

Also, along the airport road most stations opened for business.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directed members of all affiliate unions to commence a nationwide strike on Thursday

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said the industrial action would commence due to the refusal of the Federal Government to reconvene the meeting of the tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee to enable it to conclude its work.

He said: “In compliance with this mandate, all workers and private sector at all levels across the country have been directed to comply.

“All public and private institutions, offices, banks, schools, public and private business premises, including filling stations, are to remain shut till further notice,” Wabba said at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, NNPC urged Nigerian to avoid panic buying of petroleum products because of the strike.

Dr Maikanti Baru the Group Managing Director of NNPC, said the corporation had 37 days petrol stock to serve the needs of consumers across the country. (NAN)