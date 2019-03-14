Gov. El-Rufa’i dismisses Gov. El-Rufa’i

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State on Thursday urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour going around in the social media that he was involved in an accident.

El-Rufa’i said in an Hausa audio message made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna, that the rumour being circulated was absolutely false.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been rumours that the governor was critically injured following a traffic accident in which his driver died.

He said nothing of such had happened, and was resting at home when the fake news began to circulate.

”I want to assure the good people of Kaduna state that the claim is false, and is being circulated by enemies of the state. I am doing very fine and nothing of such happened to me or my driver,” he said.

He added: “What we have ahead of us now is to continue to work for the progress and development of the state. We will not succumb to people who spread rumours and create confusion and crisis in the state.”

”I am fine, all thanks to Allah, and we will continue to work for the progress of the state,” he stressed, and thanked Kaduna citizens and other Nigerians who showed so much concern over the fake news.